Coronavirus: The toll on ride-share drivers

Video

A stimulus package worth more than $1.8 trillion (£1.5tn) has been agreed by US Senate leaders and the White House to ease the impact of coronavirus.

The pandemic has destabilised the gig economy, leaving tens of thousands of ride-share drivers in the United States in economic limbo.

Julie Davis is a full-time ride-share driver in Seattle, where the first cases of Covid-19 in the US were registered.

In a first-person take, she chronicles the struggles faced by drivers.

Video produced by Xinyan Yu and Angélica M Casas