Reopening the US by Easter 'a beautiful timeline'

Video

President Trump said he was speaking to the Coronavirus Taskforce about when to open the US for business.

He thought Easter presented a "beautiful time, a beautiful timeline" and said he hoped to be able to open at least some sections of the country.

The US began a 15-day period on 16 March to encourage all Americans to work from home when possible and limit gatherings of more than 10 people.

Earlier on Tuesday, the governor for New York, Andrew Cuomo, urged other states to look at what has happening there as an example of what could follow.

With 25,665 cases in New York, the state accounts for more than half of all US infections.