US Space Force launches first national security mission
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

US Space Force launches first national security mission

The United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket was launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The launch was delayed by an hour due to a ground hydraulics issue.

The public viewing area was also closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • 26 Mar 2020
Go to next video: Record-breaking astronaut: 'Do what scares you'