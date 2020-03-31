US death rates v UK, Italy and South Korea
Coronavirus: US death rates v China, Italy and South Korea

The US has seen its cases spike dramatically in recent days and these graphs show what could be in store.

Produced by the BBC's Franz Strasser, narrated by Hannah Long-Higgins.

  • 31 Mar 2020
