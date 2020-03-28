Lack of medical supplies: 'A national shame'

Video

President Trump has invoked the Defense Production Act to get General Motors to make more ventilators and Boeing will make face shields for medical professionals.

Doctors in the United States have been sharing the difficulty of obtaining gear to treat patients with Covid-19.

Some say it adds to the pressure of caring for their patients while another took matters into his own hands by buying medical equipment on the black market.

A recent study from the United States Conference of Mayors suggested that 91.5% of cities did not have enough face masks for their first responders and medical personnel.