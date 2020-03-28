Trump says governors should be more 'appreciative'
Trump: 'If they don't treat you right, I don't call'

During the daily Coronavirus Task Force briefing on Friday, President Donald Trump updated the media on the latest efforts to combat Covid-19. He said that governors across the US should be more appreciative of the actions he has taken to combat the spread of the virus.

