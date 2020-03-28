Media player
Coronavirus: Donald Trump 'considering quarantine on New York'
US President Donald Trump has said he is considering imposing a quarantine on New York in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
"We'd like to see [it] quarantined because it's a hotspot," he told reporters on Saturday. "I'm thinking about that right now."
New York state has the highest number of cases of Covid-19 in the US.
Mr Trump also said "New Jersey [and] certain parts of Connecticut" could be quarantined under the new measures.
