Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Close-up footage of Arkansas tornado
An active weather front has brought a rapid developing and destructive tornado to Arkansas.
The same weather system also brought frequent thunderstorms elsewhere, sometimes producing large hail.
-
29 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window