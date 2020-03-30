Trump: More than a million tested for coronavirus

Media player
Trump: More than a million Americans tested for Covid-19
Donald Trump has said that over one million Americans have now been tested for coronavirus.
Speaking from the White House, the President said the the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a new sterilization system to decontaminate respirator masks so they can be re-used.
30 Mar 2020
