Trump's heated response to 'snarky, nasty question'
Donald Trump has launched a scathing attack on a CNN journalist who reminded the US president "of the way you downplayed this (coronavirus) crisis over the last couple of months."

When the journalist read Mr Trump previous comments he had made on the pandemic, the president said: "I don't want panic in the country. I could cause panic, much better than even you, I could make you look like a minor league player."

  • 31 Mar 2020
