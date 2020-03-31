'My brother Chris is positive'

Video

Andrew Cuomo says his brother Chris Cuomo, who is a CNN presenter, has tested positive for Covid-19.

The governor added that the virus does not care how young, old, poor or wealthy you are, it is "the equaliser".

New York City is the worst-hit place in America, with 932 confirmed fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Almost two-thirds of states have issued directives for their citizens to stay put, while the remaining states have localised orders in effect.