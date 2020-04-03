Then and now: Trump's changing views on Covid-19
How Trump's attitude toward coronavirus has shifted

President Trump's attitude toward coronavirus has shifted. He has changed his views on social distancing, willingness to compare Covid-19 to the flu, and message around when the pandemic will end.

  • 03 Apr 2020
