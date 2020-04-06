'Pregnancy during a pandemic is terrifying'
There are more than 250,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the United States.

As hospitals become overwhelmed with coronavirus patients in parts of the country, pregnant women like Carly Wagner worry about what impact that will have on their birth plans.

