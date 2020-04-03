Cuomo signs order to source ventilators
Coronavirus: NY governor signs order to get ventilators

Andrew Cuomo announced that New York state will be taking ventilators and PPE from low-need hospitals and redistributing them to hospitals with the greatest need.

The governor said that the hospitals will either have ventilators returned or be reimbursed to buy new ones.

New York City is the epicentre of the crisis in the US with over 1,500 fatalities from Covid-19.

