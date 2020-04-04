Trump doesn't see face mask necessary behind 'Resolute desk'

Media player
Trump doesn't see face mask necessary behind 'the great Resolute desk'
The US president said that wearing a mask was not for him.
He suggested it would odd for him to wear one in the Oval Office when greeting world leaders. Mr Trump continued to say that it was a recommendation from the CDC that he would not be following.
04 Apr 2020
