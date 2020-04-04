Media player
Coronavirus: Trump warns US 'there will be a lot of death'
President Trump has told a news briefing "there will be a lot of death" in the US because of the coronavirus pandemic.
He said the focus would now be on helping the areas that needed it most.
04 Apr 2020
