Helping frontline medics with a place to stay

Doctors and nurses treating coronavirus patients have to self-isolate away from family between shifts.

To avoid the stresses of looking for accommodation, a social media group set up a way to link medical staff with owners of caravans throughout the United States.

Christy Deike said: "It answered a prayer for me in being able to help in some manner".

