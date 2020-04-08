Trump offers ventilators to UK to battle coronavirus

Media player
Coronavirus: Trump offers ventilators to UK
President Donald Trump has said the US will have 110,000 ventilators by the end of June.
He said some of the machines could go to countries like the UK which were "desperate" for the machines.
08 Apr 2020
