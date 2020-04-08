Sanders: 'I wish I had better news'
Bernie Sanders: 'I wish I had better news'

The Vermont Senator announced the suspension of his presidential campaign, clearing the way for former vice-president Joe Biden to become the Democratic Party's nominee.

Read more: Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign

