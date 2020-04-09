Video

Mostafa Keshvari is the director of Corona: Fear is a Virus, which is thought to be the first film about the disease.

It tells the story of seven people trapped in a lift and the chaos that ensues when one of them starts to cough.

Film critic Noah Gittell says it might be too soon for people to process the trauma but the director hopes it will unite people by talking about racism.

Mr Keshvari says the film will be available on streaming platforms at the end of April.