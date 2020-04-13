'Dear 2020' gives seniors the chance to say goodbye
Coronavirus: 'Dear Class of 2020' video shares graduating seniors' messages

The coronavirus has closed many schools around America for the rest of the school year.

This means seniors missing out on big events, such as their prom and graduation.

But one student in Indiana decided to use his video skills to give graduating seniors the opportunity to share a message with their peers.

