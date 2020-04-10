US Surgeon General shows his inhaler
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

US Surgeon General Jerome Adams shows his inhaler

US Surgeon General Jerome Adams showed his inhaler while discussing the disproportionate impact of the coronavirus on African Americans.

"I have been carrying around an inhaler in my pocket for 40 years out of fear of having a fatal asthma attack," he said.

  • 10 Apr 2020
Go to next video: Drone footage shows mass burials in New York