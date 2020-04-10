Rise in US unemployment leads to long food bank queues
Coronavirus: Rise in US unemployment leads to food bank queues

One food bank pick-up in Los Angeles had a car queue that stretched one mile long (1.6km).

There are also queues for those without vehicles.

Food banks have switched to contactless food pick-ups in accordance with public health guidelines.

With schools closed and people forced out of jobs, there has been a spike in those needing food assistance.

