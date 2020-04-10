Rise in US unemployment leads to long food bank queues

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Rise in US unemployment leads to food bank queues
One food bank pick-up in Los Angeles had a car queue that stretched one mile long (1.6km).
There are also queues for those without vehicles.
Food banks have switched to contactless food pick-ups in accordance with public health guidelines.
With schools closed and people forced out of jobs, there has been a spike in those needing food assistance.
-
10 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-52250762/coronavirus-rise-in-us-unemployment-leads-to-food-bank-queuesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window