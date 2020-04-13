'I know what it's like to miss an Olympics'

Video

Alyson Ackman is a swimmer and Olympic hopeful for Team Canada. With the Summer Games postponed, the next year of her career is a little up in the air.

Paula Kelly can certainly relate. She was the youngest Canadian swimmer to qualify for the 1980 Moscow Olympics. When they decided to boycott the Games, she missed her opportunity to compete.

The BBC brought the pair together to talk about what it's like to lose your chance due to circumstances beyond your control.

Video by Dan Lytwyn and Shrai Popat