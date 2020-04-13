Sanders endorses Biden for US president

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden for US president
After quitting the race for the White House last week, Bernie Sanders backed Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination.
The former vice-president told his former rival that his support meant a "great deal". Mr Biden is almost certain to face President Donald Trump in November's election.
-
13 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-52275431/bernie-sanders-endorses-joe-biden-for-us-presidentRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window