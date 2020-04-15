Trump: US will halt funding to WHO
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Trump says US will halt funding to WHO

US President Donald Trump says his administration will halt funding to the World Health Organization (WHO).

He said the WHO had "failed in its basic duty" in its response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Mr Trump has himself come under criticism at home over his handling of the outbreak.

  • 15 Apr 2020
Go to next video: Reporter grills Trump on pandemic response