Trump: US will halt funding to WHO

Coronavirus: Trump says US will halt funding to WHO
US President Donald Trump says his administration will halt funding to the World Health Organization (WHO).
He said the WHO had "failed in its basic duty" in its response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Mr Trump has himself come under criticism at home over his handling of the outbreak.
15 Apr 2020
