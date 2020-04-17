A jog through NYC's virus 'warzone'
Video

Coronavirus: A run through the 'warzone' of New York

BBC Reporter Tom Brook goes for a jog around Central Park, encountering a "huge" mobile morgue, a field hospital and pandemic-weary New Yorkers.

New York is the epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak in the US.

  • 17 Apr 2020
