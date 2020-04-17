Media player
New mum meets baby after emergency birth in coma
A woman met her son for the first time, twelve days after giving birth and recovering from the coronavirus.
Yanira Soriano, 36, was given an emergency caesarean while in a medically-induced coma.
17 Apr 2020
