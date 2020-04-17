New mum meets baby after emergency birth in coma
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

New mum meets baby after emergency birth in coma

A woman met her son for the first time, twelve days after giving birth and recovering from the coronavirus.

Yanira Soriano, 36, was given an emergency caesarean while in a medically-induced coma.

  • 17 Apr 2020
Go to next video: 'Pregnancy during a pandemic is terrifying'