Trump: 'A safe, gradual and phased opening'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Trump: Some states 'to begin a safe, gradual and phased opening'

Donald Trump has said that a number of states have announced "concrete steps to begin a safe, gradual and phased opening".

It comes after the US president gave guidelines to governors on reopening state economies.

Speaking at the White House on Saturday, he said Texas and Vermont would allow certain businesses to open on Monday with "appropriate social distancing precautions".

  • 18 Apr 2020
Go to next video: Cuomo on Trump: 'Don't pass the buck'