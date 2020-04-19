US protests over coronavirus lockdown

Media player
Coronavirus: US protests against and for lockdown restrictions
Protesters have voiced their anger over lockdown restrictions in the US in a series of demonstrations.
Measures brought in to try to stop the spread of Covid-19 have been criticised as too harsh by some, while others say they aren't tough enough.
19 Apr 2020
