Balancing being a doctor with single parenthood during a pandemic
Dr Melanie Malloy, an intensive care doctor at Mount Sinai hospital in New York City, is also raising her children on her own as a widow.
She balances helping patients with Covid-19 and providing her children with a good upbringing.
Dr Malloy shows what a typical day is like for her.
New York is the worst affected US state with over 14,600 deaths.
21 Apr 2020
