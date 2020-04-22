Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump on Harvard: 'They have to give it back'
US President Donald Trump has demanded Harvard University pay back nearly $9m in coronavirus relief aid.
Speaking at the White House, he said: "Harvard should pay that money back. I want Harvard to pay that money back."
Mr Trump said it was wrong that an institution with a $40bn endowment should receive stimulus funds. The Ivy League college later rejected Mr Trump's demand.
22 Apr 2020
