Trump on Harvard: 'They have to give it back'

US President Donald Trump has demanded Harvard University pay back nearly $9m in coronavirus relief aid.

Speaking at the White House, he said: "Harvard should pay that money back. I want Harvard to pay that money back."

Mr Trump said it was wrong that an institution with a $40bn endowment should receive stimulus funds. The Ivy League college later rejected Mr Trump's demand.

  • 22 Apr 2020
