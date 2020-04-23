'I'm happy, happy, happy' after beating Covid-19
Guillermo Usme spent a week at Mount Sinai Queens hospital in New York City suffering with Covid-19.

His doctors say he responded well to treatment and was able to recover without the use of a ventilator.

Medical staff cheered for him as he left the hospital.

