Trump 'strongly disagrees' with Georgia governor

President Trump told a press conference on Wednesday that he thought Georgia's governor Brian Kemp was opening the spas, barber shops and tattoo parlours too early.

Mr Trump said the safety of the people of Georgia should "predominate" any decision and that the governor must do "what he thinks is right".

The governor said hair salons, gyms, bowling alleys and nail salons would be allowed to reopen on Friday, with restaurants following suit on Monday and the state's Shelter in Place Order expiring on April 30.

Businesses will be opened on a limited basis and subject to restrictions, following guidance from state public health officials and local data.

There are over 21,000 reported coronavirus cases in the state and 846 people have died there, according to figures from John Hopkins University.