Tornado survivor: 'I'm just blessed. I'm glad to be alive'
Severe storms passed through southern Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana on Wednesday evening, killing at least seven people.
Dozens more were injured in the the tornadoes that uprooted trees and left homes without power.
The National Weather Service (NWS) said the "extremely dangerous tornado" that hit the city of Onalaska and other parts of Polk and San Jacinto counties in Texas formed around 18:00 local time (23:00 GMT).
A "large and dangerous" tornado also struck Marshall County in southern Oklahoma at around 16:30, according to the NWS.
23 Apr 2020
