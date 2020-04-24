Trump criticised Georgia’s governor for reopening
Video

Trump says he ‘wasn’t happy’ with Georgia’s governor

US President Donald Trump criticised Georgia’s Governor, Brian Kemp, for planning to reopen some businesses on Friday.

"I wasn’t happy with Brian Kemp," said Trump.

On Friday, Georgia will allow spas, tattoo parlours and other businesses where people come into close contact to open.

