Trump criticised Georgia’s governor for reopening

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump says he ‘wasn’t happy’ with Georgia’s governor
US President Donald Trump criticised Georgia’s Governor, Brian Kemp, for planning to reopen some businesses on Friday.
"I wasn’t happy with Brian Kemp," said Trump.
On Friday, Georgia will allow spas, tattoo parlours and other businesses where people come into close contact to open.
24 Apr 2020
