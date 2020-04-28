Media player
Coronavirus: One thing that makes job loss in US so painful
More than 20 million Americans have lost their jobs in the last few weeks and for many that also means losing health insurance.
Susan Kent became unemployed when the theatre she worked at closed because of coronavirus, leaving her uninsured.
Half of Americans rely on health insurance tied to their jobs so how did we get here?
Video by Angélica M Casas
