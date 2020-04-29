An unlikely coronavirus hotspot in the US

Media player
An unlikely coronavirus hotspot in forgotten US corner
As the coronavirus sweeps across the US, it has been infecting and killing black Americans at a disproportionate rate. In Albany, Georgia, decades of poverty and economic inequality are threatening an entire generation of African Americans in the pandemic.
Produced by Xinyan Yu, Chelsea Bailey and Roderick Macleod
29 Apr 2020
