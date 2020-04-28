Hairdresser makes 'emergency' colour drop-offs

Video

Hairdressing salon owner Debony Diehl has been helping clients get the products they need to do their own hair at home.

She is trying to also keep her business afloat by selling the hair treatments usually on sale in her salon and delivering them by bicycle to her customers in Jackson, New Hampshire.

Governor Chris Sununu's stay at home order is due to expire on May 4 but he says that may be partly extended. Some hair salons have been petitioning Mr Sununu to be able to start working again on May 5.