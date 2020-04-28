Media player
Coronavirus: Flyover tribute to frontline medical workers
The US's Navy Blue Angels and Air Force Thunderbirds flew over the New York and Philadelphia area to salute the medical teams fighting coronavirus.
To adhere to social distancing guidelines, residents were told to watch the spectacle from their homes.
28 Apr 2020
