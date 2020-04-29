Flyover tribute to frontline medical workers
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Flyover tribute to frontline medical workers

The US's Navy Blue Angels and the Air Force's Thunderbirds flew over New York City, New Jersey and Philadelphia.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 29 Apr 2020