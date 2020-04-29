Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Stars sing out for Sondheim's birthday concert
Stars including Meryl Streep, Jake Gyllenhaal, Neil Patrick Harris and Patti LuPone all performed in a virtual concert to celebrate the 90th birthday of the legendary composer and lyricist, Stephen Sondheim.
Heavyweights from across the entertainment industry performed some of Sondheim's most beloved work, featuring numbers from musicals like Into the Woods, Company, Sweeney Todd and A Little Night Music.
The concert also raised money for the arts charity, ASTEP (Artists Striving to End Poverty), which seeks to helps underserved communities in the US access the performing arts.
