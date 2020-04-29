Media player
Food to go-go?
Lucky Devil Lounge in Portland, Oregon has adapted its business to comply with social distancing, by delivering food and offering a drive through service with strippers.
“The biggest thing is that we're continuing to employ all of our staff,” said owner Shon Boulden. The club charges $30 per dance.
29 Apr 2020
