Food to go-go?

Lucky Devil Lounge in Portland, Oregon has adapted its business to comply with social distancing, by delivering food and offering a drive through service with strippers.

“The biggest thing is that we're continuing to employ all of our staff,” said owner Shon Boulden. The club charges $30 per dance.

