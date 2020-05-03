'We used to donate to this food bank, now we rely on it'
The pandemic has left nearly 30 million unemployed in the US. Now, many are turning to charities for help.

That was the scene one day in Texas where thousands of cars lined up for hours in hot temperatures to get some food. Families like Brenda Zuniga's have become dependent on this kind of help to get by with a reduced income.

Video by Angélica M Casas reporting from San Antonio, Texas.

