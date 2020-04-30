Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Angry' alligator visits US family's home
The large reptile, known locally as Big George, ambled onto a property on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
Fernando Lossado, whose house the alligator visited, said he sees them everyday but "never in the backyard knocking everything down", adding that this one seemed "angry".
No one was hurt during the reptile's stroll.
30 Apr 2020
