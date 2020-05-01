Media player
Michigan protesters decry Covid-19 state of emergency
Protesters rallied at the state's capitol as legislators voted on extending the state of emergency.
Michigan has seen more than 41,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and over 3,700 deaths.
01 May 2020
