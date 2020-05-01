'World is too fragile,' says UN secretary general

Media player
Coronavirus: 'World is too fragile' - UN secretary general
The UN secretary general says he has been "shocked but not surprised" by the global response to the pandemic.
Speaking to the BBC's Nick Bryant, António Guterres also responded to criticism of the WHO and explained how countries might come together for a greener future.
01 May 2020
