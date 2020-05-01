'I will never lie to you'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

New White House Press Secretary: 'I will never lie to you'

Kayleigh McEnany is the fourth person to hold the role since President Donald Trump took office in 2017.

Her predecessors, who include Sean Spicer and Sarah Huckabee Sanders, had been accused of deliberately misleading the press.

McEnany assured reporters that she would never lie to them, adding that she planned on holding more press briefings in the future.

  • 01 May 2020
Go to next video: Spicer's most memorable moments