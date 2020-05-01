Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Tragic doctor's dad warns of mental health toll
The father a top NYC doctor who took her own life warns of the mental health effects of the pandemic.
Dr Philip Breen, the father of Dr Lorna Breen, has created a fund in honour of his daughter to help medical workers on the frontlines of coronavirus struggling with mental health.
Lorna Breen was director of the emergency department at the New York Presbyterian Allen Hospital.
She died on Sunday in Charlottesville, Virginia, where she had been staying with family.
-
01 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-52511075/coronavirus-tragic-doctor-s-dad-warns-of-mental-health-tollRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window