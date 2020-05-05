I got a life-changing opportunity in lockdown

Video

Ana Carmona is an 18-year-old student in the Bronx, New York, who has been photographing her life at home with her family in lockdown.

As part of our Life Under Lockdown series we asked three young Americans to chronicle the very different ways they are experiencing the pandemic.

We will also hear from Miguel, 21, who’s a student in San Francisco, and Maddie, a 22-year-old student living in Ohio.